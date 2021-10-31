Sony gets serious about PS5 to PC ports with new 'PlayStation PC' brand

If you’re still struggling to find PS5 stock , investing in a gaming PC might be the next best thing to get your PlayStation fix. It seems Sony is taking PC gaming increasingly seriously, with forum users at Resetera spotting that the current PlayStation ports available on Steam now credit a new publisher.

Until recently, PlayStation ports of games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were listed as being published by PlayStation Mobile. Now they and other upcoming titles are listed under the publisher PlayStation PC LLC — a company that was formed in April this year, according to Corporation Wiki .

On one level, this isn’t surprising, as Sony had made it quite clear that more PC gaming would be on the way, with titles like Uncharted and God of War set to arrive next year. Indeed, an official PlayStation blog post from June makes this point quite clear.

“We do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game,” said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios when asked about PC plans going forward. “We want to reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built,” he added.

But this new brand suggests that Sony is really prepared to walk the walk, as well as talk the talk, which will be exciting news to anybody who dreams of the day of putting their RTX 3080 card to use on franchises like Ratchet and Clank, Gran Turismo and Bloodborne.

But the first confirmed PS5 port could be something else entirely, according to the sleuths on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit . An unlabelled Steam listing was spotted with telltale hints that it could be an unannounced port of LittleBigPlanet spin-off Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The listing includes a reference to “sumoqa” — possibly a reference to Sumo Digital’s QA department — and a depot called “Marmalade Content”, which is apparently the same codename given to Sackboy in an earlier leak.

Whatever happens next, Sony is clearly sure enough about its future on PC to form a whole new brand, and that's great news.