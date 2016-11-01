Sky+ upgraded with new features: follows pre-Sky Q update earlier in 2016

Sky+ has received another 2016 update, with the upgrade delivering a suite of new features geared around making it easier to consume content.

For ease of consumption, we've parsed the update down into its key feature components:

Auto Play: This new feature helps you to watch one episode after another easily. Now when a user gets to the end of an epsiode they are watching the next will automatically start to play provided it is downloaded to their planner. In addition, users can now just press the green button on their remote at any time to jump to the next episode.

Catch Up Series Link: This new feature is geared around helping users to easily set a series link on a Catch Up TV programme. Users can now simply go to the downloaded programme within their planner and press the green button to set a Series Link and have any future episodes of the show also downloaded automatically.

Accessibility: A series of minor improvements have also been made in terms of improving accessibility for users. The Homepage and Services Homepage font size can now be increased with the Increase Homepage Font Size setting, while the Sky Guide's font and contrast can be tweaked in the Increase Sky+ Contrast & Font size setting.

This November upgrade follows a series of updates earlier in the year which, as T3 reported on, introduced a Download Next function and a Continue Watching tab in the Sky+ Planner, among other things.