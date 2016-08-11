Sit back and enjoy three new Amazon pilots on Twitch for 24 hours

It's the summer so that means it's Amazon Pilot season - that time of year when the firm showcases a slew of pilots for potential new shows ranging from kids programming to more adult content. So to celebrate this influx of new TV, Amazon will be streaming three of these pilots for free over Twitch for one whole day.

Set for 31 August, the three shows will include the new live-action take on superhero comedy The Tick (starring Peter Serafinowicz), black comedy I love Dick (no laughing at the back, please) and Crisis in Six Scenes (Woody Allen's latest project).

All three shows are some of the biggest new properties coming out of Amazon's original programming initiative, with the likes of Preacher, Bosch and Hand of God proving Amazon Instant Video has more than enough talent on hand to combat Netflix and its own stellar output.

However, all of these shows will be premiering on Amazon Instant Video on 19 August, so while the Twitch broadcast is hardly an exclusive it will give non-Amazon users the chance to enjoy a couple of hours of TV for free.

Amazon often uses pilots to judge whether a property is worth commissioning to a full season, with The Man in the High Castle (currently filming its second season) becoming the most watched show on the steaming service back in 2015.

Via: Deadline

