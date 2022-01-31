Secretlab wants you to spec up for the new year with up to AU$180 off its top gaming chairs

Secretlab chairs have earned a spot in the hearts of gamers and sitting enthusiasts worldwide for their extreme comfort and sleek designs. They’re now going to make your wallet just as happy with discounts across its range of highly-regarded chairs and desks. Between Jan 31 and Feb 15 you’ll be able to find prices all across the Secretlab website dropped by up to 20% to help you start 2022 in comfort and style.
The amount you can save varies across the range, but you’ll find the biggest savings in the award winning Titan range, as well as the 2022 Napa finishes, and T3’s favourite gaming desk - the Magnus range. We’ve scoured through the mammoth sale on the Secretlab website to find our favourite deals, all ready for you below.
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 |
AU$759 AU$724 on Secretlab (save AU$35)
This is T3’s current choice for best gaming chair. If you’re wondering how it made the cut, have a read of our review. As for this specific design, it is one of the more understated of the lot. With 4D armrests you’re guaranteed comfort as well as boasting immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette.
Secretlab Omega Classic |
AU$679 AU$639 on Secretlab
The classic Omega gaming chair in Prime2.0 leather is one of the most affordable options for a Secretlab chair, but still comes with all of the basic essentials that have built the company’s reputation for comfort. It may not come with magnetic headrests but it's highly adjustable, and there are more designs to choose from than with the Titan.
Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk + Desk Mat Bundle |
AU$899 AU$727 on Secretlab
We’ve described the Magnus as the best gaming desk in the world with good reason. The all metal sturdy design, the leatherette top for comfort and class plus the huge number of options for considered cable management tick our boxes. Every aspect of the Magnus is designed to solve a problem you didn’t know you had. The end result is a product that’s hard to beat.
Bundling the Magnus with one of the excellent range of desk toppers lets you take AU$152 off the price of the combo.