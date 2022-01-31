Secretlab wants you to spec up for the new year with up to AU$180 off its top gaming chairs

Secretlab chairs have earned a spot in the hearts of gamers and sitting enthusiasts worldwide for their extreme comfort and sleek designs. They’re now going to make your wallet just as happy with discounts across its range of highly-regarded chairs and desks. Between Jan 31 and Feb 15 you’ll be able to find prices all across the Secretlab website dropped by up to 20% to help you start 2022 in comfort and style.

The amount you can save varies across the range, but you’ll find the biggest savings in the award winning Titan range , as well as the 2022 Napa finishes, and T3’s favourite gaming desk - the Magnus range . We’ve scoured through the mammoth sale on the Secretlab website to find our favourite deals, all ready for you below.

Secretlab Omega Classic | AU$679 AU$639 on Secretlab The classic Omega gaming chair in Prime2.0 leather is one of the most affordable options for a Secretlab chair, but still comes with all of the basic essentials that have built the company’s reputation for comfort. It may not come with magnetic headrests but it's highly adjustable, and there are more designs to choose from than with the Titan.