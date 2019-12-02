Save $400 on Razer's Phone 2 unlocked at Best Buy this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2019 is getting under way and with it comes so, so many amazing deals on phones, laptops, desktops, and all manner of other consumer electronics. Move over Black Friday, there's a new boss in town and they're feeling generous.

T3 has spent the weekend finding and compiling all of the best deals into one easy-to-use hub, so be sure to come back and check out the largest deals as the day goes on. If there's a deal, we'll have a post on it, from smartphones to kitchenware to toys to fitness accessories.

One enormous deal that caught our eye is for Razer's Phone 2, which has a staggering $400 off the unlocked version at Best Buy right now.

Razer Phone 2 (64GB, Black, Unlocked) | Was $799.99 | Now $299.99 | Available now at Best Buy

The iconic gaming company has branched out from desktops and other hardware into phones, with some pretty interesting results. If you're into mobile gaming, look no further than this. View Deal

As you most likely know, Razer made a name for itself by being the best-of-the-best within the gaming world (and for their cool green logo). While that's still the case, they've also now branched out into smartphones, the latest being the Razer Phone 2. This thing is stacked, too.

We're talking a 5.7-inch 16:9 (2560 x 1440) display, 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot, Android 9.0, and a bunch more high-end specs that you can read at your own leisure. Bottom line: this phone is an absolute beast and will crunch any of the games you throw at it.

For $299.99, too, you'd be silly to miss out on such a massive deal, on the day of deals, if you're looking for a handset to while away the hours immersed in games.