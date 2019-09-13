Samsung S10 deal delivers FREE phone and Galaxy Watch Active with bags of data

Now this is a deal. Right now Carphone Warehouse are running a limited time offer whereby you can pick up the 5-star rated Samsung Galaxy S10 for FREE upfront. And that phone also comes with a totally FREE, highly rated, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. And the contract you get with the phone comes with unlimited texts and minutes, as well as over 30GB of data to burn each and every month.

It is, simply put, one of the absolute best tech deals we've seen all year. For anyone currently in the market for a fantastic Android phone and smartwatch upgrade, stop the search – this is it! And especially so as you also get a choice of networks to choose from with this deal, with a sweet O2 package delivering vast amounts of data, and an EE package delivering big data and free subscriptions to BT Sport and Apple Music.

The full details of this stunning deal can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 | 45GB Data | Unlimited Mins + Texts | Free Galaxy Watch Active | Upfront cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £39.00 | O2

The first variety of this brilliant deal sees network O2 deliver the Galaxy S10 along with 45GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, as well as the free Galaxy Watch Active, for just £39 per month (24-month contract) and zero cost up front. If you need large amounts of data each month, then this is the deal for you. Free delivery is included.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | 30GB Data | Unlimited Mins + Texts | Free Galaxy Watch Active | Upfront cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £39.00 | EE

If you don't need quite so much data each month then this variant of the deal from EE should appeal. It delivers the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Watch Active, for just £39 per month (24-month contract) and zero cost up front. If and unlimited minutes and texts, but instead of 45GB of data it delivers 30GB instead for £39 per month (24-month contract). That lower (but still large) data allowance is replaced by EE's Roam Like Home feature, that allows you to use your allowances while roaming in Europe, as well as 3 Months of BT Sport and 6 Months of Apple Music. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

In T3's Samsung Galaxy S10 review we said that it "gets just about everything right, and is a stunning all-round package", praising its fantastic screen, super-fast performance and refined design. Meanwhile, in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review we said that "it is the best smartwatch Samsung has ever made", reserving praise for its attractive design, comfort and plethora of features.

In T3's Samsung Galaxy S10 review we said that it "gets just about everything right, and is a stunning all-round package", praising its fantastic screen, super-fast performance and refined design. Meanwhile, in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review we said that "it is the best smartwatch Samsung has ever made", reserving praise for its attractive design, comfort and plethora of features.