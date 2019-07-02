Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 leaks online with Apple Watch inspired design

Samsung only unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active in February earlier this year, but it looks like it's already gearing up to release a second generation.

This comes off the back of the news that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Watch 2 under the codename Renaissance.

Now, SamMobile has revealed images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The design is very similar to the original Galaxy Watch Active, with a sleek stainless steel case, large screen, and no rotating bezel.

The second generation is rumoured to come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and will feature redesigned home and back buttons.

The home/power button, which you can see in the video below, is circular with a red ring on it. A similar design feature is used by Apple to denote an LTE version of the Apple Watch.

The 'back' button is now more rectangular, which will help users differentiate between it and the home button.

SamMobile claim the back of the watch also has a fresh new look, with a circular rim around the heart rate sensor.

Check out the images in the video below:

It's also claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also have an LTE variant in addition to a Wi-Fi only variant. The LTE version will have a 340 mAh battery inside and the Wi-Fi only model will have a 237 mAh battery.

You can see a microphone hole between the home and back buttons, a redesigned which suggest you'll be able to make clear calls from the watch.

The only big question remains is when this watch will be announced…

Samsung recently revealed it'll be holding its Unpacked event on the 7th of August. This could be a potential date if this is simply an LTE version of the original Galaxy Watch Active.

However, seeing as the original Galaxy Watch Active was announced four months ago, it seems unlikely that a full second generation could be announced this year. You could be waiting until February 2020.

Stay tuned to T3 for more news and rumours.