Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: How to watch the event

Samsung today wraps up a huge week of industry events that has seen the Google Pixel 6 unboxed, Apple AirPods 3, and several new MacBooks. Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will shortly get underway and we’ve got all the details you need to be able to stream it.

Samsung has already hosted several Unpacked events this year, where it dropped the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, amongst several other new devices. Now, it looks like we can expect one more intriguing showcase before 2021 draws to a close.

Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: When is the event happening?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event unfolds today (October 20), with proceedings set to kick off at 10AM (ET). Of course, the event will start at different times across the globe, so here's a breakdown of event timings around the world:

San Francisco - 07:00 PDT

New York - 10:00 EDT

London - 15:00 BST

Berlin - 16:00 CEST

New Delhi - 19:30 IST

Tokyo - 23:00 JST

Sydney - 01:00 AEDT, 21 Oct

Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: How to watch the event

Samsung will broadcast the livestream on its YouTube channel. There are a variety of other ways you can tune in: a live video stream will be available via Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s social channels on Twitter and Facebook.

Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: What products will debut

There's really no telling what to expect at this second Unpacked event. Not only is this because Samsung took us by surprise in announcing the event, but we're not expecting any groundbreaking Samsung hardware until at least early next year.

We may not (possibly ever again) see a new Galaxy Note phone, so this year's final Unpacked event will probably forgo a new smartphone entirely, which probably means we won't be seeing any new entrants to our best Samsung phones list, at least this year. The case for a new tablet is perhaps more convincing, at least in so much as that we haven't seen a new Galaxy Tab S8 this year.

But, yet again, speculation suggests that such a tablet likely won't arrive until 2022, so it's a riddle as to what exactly could debut at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event. Either way, it's always exciting when an event is announced and T3 will, of course, keep you posted as the news rolls in!