Samsung Galaxy S22 new update is exactly what I was looking for

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone that has their hands on a Samsung Galaxy S22 is in luck as the South Korean tech giant just rolled out a significant new update that makes the device just plainly better.

As spotted by SamMobile , a new software update specifically for the Samsung Exynos 2200 processor – known as firmware version S90xBXXU1AVDA – looks to fix a number of bugs, all resulting in faster performance. This is the second new update from Samsung in April after it released a new security patch at the beginning of the month.

Users are already reporting faster loading when it comes to the camera app, according to the Samsung Europe community forum. Smoother scrolling and animations were also noted as further improvements, alongside reduced battery drain – something we can all use more of I'm sure.

To enable the new software update, head to Settings before then choosing Software update to begin the installation. The file size is approximately 485.48MB.

This new update follows another update in March that disables Samsung's Game Optimisation Service, which was designed to enhance mobile game performance while adjusting the phone's temperature correspondingly. This received heavy feedback from users that it was throttling the performance of close to 10,000 apps.

"Our priority is to deliver the best mobile experience for consumers,” said Samsung spokesperson Kelly Yeo (via The Verge ). "The Game Optimizing Service (GOS) has been designed to help game apps achieve a [sic] great performance while managing device temperature effectively. GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming apps."

The latest update is now available across Europe, Russia and Ukraine for those that have a Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device's performance was highlighted during T3's Samsung Galaxy S22 review , thanks to the upgraded CPU and NPU (Neural Processing Unit).