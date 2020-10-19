Samsung Galaxy S21 first look reveal video has a BIG surprise for fans

Samsung's Galaxy S21 has been causing quite a stir, with reports the the Korean tech giant isn't going to be lavishing as much attention on the series, pivoting its focus to its foldabes as its new flagship.

With tipsters proclaiming the end of the S/Note series, lamenting a drop in quality of both handsets as they potentially merge into one device, we're not sure what lies in store for either line of smartphone, but the latest leak has given us our first look at the Galaxy S21, and it looks like they could be right.

Leaked CAD drawings have lead to an influx of renders and videos of both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy 21 Ultra. The video above comes courtesy of Pigtou in collaboration with David Kowalski (aka xleaks7).

The dimensions are similar to the Galaxy S20, measuring 151.7mm x 71.2mm x 8mm thick (extending to 9mm for the camera bump) with a 6.2-inch flat display and single holepunch front-facing camera.

While the size hasn't changed much, the design has been revamped – especially when it comes to the wraparound camera array which houses a triple lens setup with the flash sitting adjacent on the rear chassis echoing the Galaxy Note 10 design.

The new aesthetic has caused a bit of a furore, with noted member of the community Concept Creator pointing out how close it is to a concept he shared back in August.

We've also been treated to a peek of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which you can take a look at in the video by OnLeaks (aka Steve Hemmerstoffer) below.

The S21 Ultra boasts a curved edge display rather than flat, with a screen size sitting somewhere between 6.7 and 6.9-inches, and a single front-facing holepunch camera.

The rear camera housing is pretty sizeable on the Ultra, coming in at twice the size of the S21's. It features a quad camera setup, and while we don't have details about the lens types, Hemmerstoffer speculates that we're looking at "two Telephoto/Periscope lenses" and "wide and ultra-wide lenses". Unlike the S21, the flash is in the camera housing, rather than in the body of the smartphone itself.

When it comes to size, the S21 Ultra measures 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (10.8mm with the camera bump), and while Hemmerstoffer confirms the early January release date, he adds that there's no slot for the S-Pen which we heard the S series might ship with – especially if we're looking a merger with the Note series.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe shared a side-by-side comparison of the Galaxy S21 and S20, showing a larger bezel in next year's iteration and calling it a "step backward." They added that "smart Samsung fans" should opt for the S20, saying:

"Except for the processor, the S21 is not as good as the S20 overall."

They didn't seem as critical of the S21 Ultra, sharing more images which you can take a look at below.

S20 vs S21, the design is reversed in exchange for lower costs, Samsung has downgraded the S series. pic.twitter.com/9jqV5SwdW7October 18, 2020

The design of S21U is my ideal flagship, and Samsung has done a good job.(If the bezel is really so small)via onleaks voice pic.twitter.com/zXWtSLyL7HOctober 18, 2020

It looks like the Galaxy S21 series is going to be a mixed bag, and fans are being advised to stick with the current S20 series rather than wait until January to get the S21.

Perhaps we'll see Samsung drop the price to compensate; if not, it's going to have a hard time getting fans to trade in their S20 when it's arguably the superior smartphone. If you're keen to pick up a Galaxy S20, Black Friday is just around the corner, so bookmark our Black Friday deals guide so you don't miss out.

Source: Onleaks, Pigtou