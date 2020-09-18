 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gunning for iPhone 12 based on this huge specs leak | T3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gunning for iPhone 12 based on this huge specs leak

The Galaxy S20 FE has just been exposed in its entirety ahead of its debut next week

Galaxy S20 FE
(Image credit: Samsung)
Shabana Arif

By

Samsung is following up its Galaxy S20 series with a Lite version of the handset that will compromise on some of the specs to hit a more attractive price point for users who don't want to be tied into long contracts or spend upwards of $999 / £899 / AU$1,499 on a new phone.

The Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) is set to make its debut next week at a dedicated Unpacked event on September 23, but as always seems to be the case, Samsung has been pipped to the post with a leak detailing all of its upcoming smartphone's specs.  

Twitter leaker Evan Blass has shared the S20 FE's details on his Patreon account, reportedly taken from the smartphone's pre-order page (via PhoneArena). Combined with a price leak from Roland Quandt, we're looking at a €699 device, which is in the same region as a rumor from earlier this month that put it at $699, but there's been no consistent line when it comes to pricing, so take all of that with a pinch of salt.

Blass mentions specs for a 5G S20 FE, and considering the S20 launched with a 5G-only variant in the majority of regions, it's likely the same will happen with the S20 FE. The 5G model will house a 4,500mAh battery, and Snapdragon 865+ processor. 

PhoneArena adds the caveat that the "global version without 5G connectivity" will be using the Exynos 990 chip.

As we've already heard, the S20 FE will be sporting a 120Hz display, although it won't have the adaptive refresh rate of the Note 20 Ultra. The chassis is a mix of plastic and aluminum, and is IP68 rated, while the device offers 6GB RAM.

On the camera front, we're looking at a triple setup on the back (12MP + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto w/ 3x optical zoom), and a 32MP lens on the front.

And for those of you out there who have yet to make the leap to wireless earphones, you'll be pleased to find a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE looks set to give the iPhone 12 a run for its money – at least when it comes to lower end models – but we'll hear more about Apple's flagship next month.  

Source: Phone Arena

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.