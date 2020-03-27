PS5 news: Sony wants playing PS5 games to be “as easy as Netflix”

We know the PS5 is going to come with some seriously cool features. It’s going to be packing up to 8K gaming with extraordinarily high framerates, and its built-in solid-state drive is going to change console gaming forever by eliminating loading times, allowing developers to create immersive virtual worlds.

However, Sony also wants to change the way we access games. Microsoft has equipped Xbox Series X with a “Quick Resume” feature, which is set to allow access to multiple games in quick succession without booting up or quitting either one. Sony looks set to follow suit, with a UI described as “a method for launching interactive content” that fulfils a similar function.

Sony reveals the inspiration for going down this route in a pitch, brought to the world’s attention by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. He revealed on a resetera forum Sony’s pitch to developers, and it was to make accessing games “as easy as Netflix”.

Speaking on the forum, Schreier reveals the following:

"I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5’s operating system like this - one of the pitches they’ve been making to developers is “playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.

"They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare."

Netflix has become the model for accessible content. It holds your place in multiple movies and TV shows, and you can resume exactly where you left off at the touch of a button. You can do this across different units, pausing on your TV and resuming on your phone or iPad if you have to switch rooms.

Expect gaming to transition to something approaching this model before too long. Quick Resume functions across both consoles show an industry-wide trend that’s about to take off: as jumping into games becomes easier and you won’t have to wait five minutes for Skyrim to load every time, gaming in shorter bursts will become not just easier, but more enjoyable.

This will likely result in new genres of games, or certain styles of play (such as party games or beat-em-ups) becoming more popular, as it’s much easier to jump in for a quick round. Whatever happens, we're excited for what comes next.

