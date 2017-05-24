Polar A370 wants to give you all-day heart rate and all-night sleep tracking

Polar has announced its latest activity tracker today in the A370. This successor to the A360 now packs in all-day heart rate tracking and advanced sleep tracking, while remaining slim and attractive.

The Polar A370 not only tracks heart rate all day but also offers analytics with its Polar Sleep Plus smarts. This combination, says Polar, allows the wearer to see how daily activity affects sleep for an overall view of health that can be improved with specifically targeted goals.

The Polar A370 is smart enough to recognise when activities like running begin so it can track heart rate more sensitively. That means you get a perfect picture of your day without the need to worry about constant heart rate monitoring using up your battery.

This same smart detection system works for when you go to sleep so that too can be tracked accurately. This then offers a rating in the morning plus tips on how to improve sleep in the future.

On top of the usual step counting and calorie burn measures, the A370 also offers smartphone notifications from a connected handset. This connection, via Bluetooth, also allows you to use the phone’s GPS for more accurate sports tracking.

The Polar A370 is available to pre-order now for €199 (£172) and will be available in early June. The interchangeable bands will come in black, white, ruby red, petrol, deep blue and orange each at €24.90 (£21.55) each.