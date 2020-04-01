Now you can buy Omega sunglasses to match your Omega watch

Omega has announced a new collection of sunglasses, each taking design cues from the Swiss firm’s luxury watches.

On sale now, the collection is made up of 11 different models, each boasting Omega branding and details, like the company logo that normally appears on its watch crowns.

Designed for both men and women, the sunglasses are being produced in partnership with Marcolin Eyewear of Italy.

Each model draws inspiration from Omega’s back catalogue of historic and luxury timepieces, and they share materials used for their frames with that used by Omega’s watch crowns and bezels.

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 2 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 3 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 4 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 5 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 6 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 7 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 8 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 9 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 10 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 11 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 12 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 13 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 14 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 15 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 16 of 17 (Image credit: Omega) Image 17 of 17 (Image credit: Omega)

The classically stylish sunglasses take inspiration from Omega watches like the Seamaster, Planet Ocean, and the Apollo 11 50th anniversary edition of the Speedmaster, featuring the same Moonshine Gold finish.

Most models can be ordered online, but some - like the Apollo 11 tribute - are only offered through Omega’s boutiques. We’re not sure if this will change, however, given stores are currently closed due to the coronavirus, or if Omega will hold those glasses back until its boutiques can reopen later in the year.

Watch details shared by the sunglasses include the Omega logo subtle etched into the top corner of the lenses, and appearing on the temple of most models.

The collection goes on sale from the start of April.