Not just PS5 - Nvidia RTX 30 stock runs dry until May

Supply shortages are still crippling the availability of Nvidia's RTX 3000 family of GPUs, and this is set to continue well into 2021.

Any indications otherwise have been dashed by the company's conference meeting for calendar Q3 2020.

Fans trying to snap up one of Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPUs are met with fleeting restocks, selling out immediately whenever they appear online. And the stock shortage shows no signs of easing with Nvidia announcing that the issues will continue over the next few months.

Nvidia's RTX 3000 range, encompassing the 3080, 3060 Ti, 3070, and 3090, face surging demand that is inflating the price many times above retail. Originally released in September for around $699 /£649 / AU$950, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, for example, can now fetch double this from resellers.

Nvidia’s clarifying comments came from the company’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, who indicated that the graphics specialist has simply not been able to cope with demand: its supply levels powerless in the face of an “overall global surge” for GPUs, with pipeline issues expected to continue “throughout Q1”.

That puts the Nvidia RTX 30 restock at the end of April, or beginning of May – a very long wait indeed.

It parallels the broader stock crises that have hit the PS5 and Xbox Series X supply chains: both these consoles make use of the AMD RDNA architecture, where unprecedented interest in consoles has similarly spurred global shortages, and left many without a console for Christmas. It's great news for the console industry that is gaining many new fans, but T3 covered the ramifications of heightened interest, and the whack-a-mole game that is being played to stay ahead of demand.

You can keep track of both hardware's restocks, with our PS5 stock tracker and Xbox Series X stock tracker. We're expecting more PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles to release this month, so if your PC upgrade plans have been put on hold, you can always try your luck with Sony or Microsoft's new systems.

If you're determined to stick to your rig, check out T3's best graphics cards guide to find the perfect GPU.

Many factors may be contributing to the supply problems: not least the soaring price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that leverage the hardware to digitally mine the coins, but a Trump tax on graphics cards imported from China, reportedly affecting supply.

For now, T3 will keep its eyes peeled for any news on fresh stock. Things can change quickly in the tech world, so delays can lessen, and stock issues can be fixed with little to no warning.

Today's best Nvidia HP Nvidia Quadro FX3800 1GB deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Source: VG24/7