New Descent Mk2S is Garmin's smallest watch-style dive computer that's also a pretty decent multisport watch

Have you ever wondered how a smartwatch/diving watch hybrid would look like? No? Well, me neither, but Garmin clearly gave this question some serious thought before the release of its latest watch, the new Garmin Descent Mk2S, the company's smallest watch-style dive computer – ideal for women and those with smaller wrists – "designed for everyday wear and maximum functionality".

Garmin really tries to close the demographic gap between its male and female users. Many – if not all – of Garmin's recent watch releases came in two versions, a larger and a smaller one, like the excellent Garmin Venu 2, or just skipped the large version altogether and only released the watch in a smaller form, like what happened in the case of the Garmin Venu Sq.

A smaller and more fashionable alternative to what’s currently available in the dive computer market, the Mk2S features a 1.2’’ sunlight readable sapphire display, 43mm case and interchangeable QuickFit bands in silicone, leather, metal and nylon.

The Garmin Descent Mk2S is available in three colourways – light gold with light sand silicone band, carbon gray DLC with black silicone band and mineral blue with sea foam silicone band – all can be customised with interchangeable QuickFit bands to suit any activity or style.

Available now in Specialist Dive Shops, Premium Watch Shops and on Garmin.com, the Descent Mk2S has a suggested retail price of $999.99/£949.99/AU$1,499. To learn more, visit Garmin today.

Garmin Descent Mk2S: features

The Garmin Descent Mk2S is a full-featured dive computer with support for multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives (including nitrox, trimix and 100% O2), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather. I wish I could tell you what any of this means but I'm sure divers will understand and appreciate these features.

The Mk2S will mark entry and exit points in the water using multi-GNSS satellite support and also includes an underwater 3-axis compass. Divers can view depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading, decompression/safety stop information, time-of-day and more, right on the wrist. I'm not even going to make an attempt in trying to decipher what this means.

The watch is capable of storing dive data for up to 200 dives on the watch or view them all on the companion Garmin Dive app, which apparently automatically provides a detailed analysis of each dive activity including max depth, bottom time and a map of surface entry and exit points. I'm sure people will sync the watch with the Garmin Dive app relatively often so being able to peruse 200 dives on the watch sounds a bit excessive. Nevertheless, it's available, should anyone need it.

Finally – at least in terms of diving features – when paired with a compatible Garmin inReach satellite communicator at the surface, you can send and receive messages quickly from the Descent Mk2S watch and when necessary, trigger an interactive SOS. Divers can keep the device protected by using the inReach Mini Dive Case (sold separately) and "have peace-of-mind whenever they surface".

The Descent Mk2S is also a multisport GPS smartwatch with all-day health monitoring, built-in sports apps and more. Descent Mk2S introduces Garmin’s women’s health features seen in other watches, like the aforementioned Venu 2, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking, as well as all-day respiration and advanced sleep monitoring, which estimates light, deep and REM stages of sleep.

You also get all the other smartwatch features you expect from a watch in this price range including smart notifications for calls, texts and calendar alerts, Garmin Pay, music storage etc. The Descent Mk2S has an 'up to' 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in dive mode.

