New Android app lets users test their phone's water resistance

Android developers are some of the most resourceful characters in the tech world, and they’ve now come up with the Water Resistance Tester — a novel (and slightly bonkers) app that claims to test the integrity of your Android phone’s IP67/IP68 rating by accessing the device’s internal barometer.

You'd better hope that the water seals on your best Android phone are still intact, as this new app promises to let you know if they're not. It's quick, free to download and should let you see if your phone gets a passing grade without having to submerge your device in a pool of water.

First spotted by Android Police, developer Ray Wang has designed the Water Resistance Tester app to read your device’s barometer and assess how far the IP-rated ingress protection seals built into your phone are still intact. Many high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 now have in-built barometric pressure sensors, which makes this app possible.

Of course, this isn't a foolproof methodology, and it's open to varying degrees of accuracy. Despite this, the developer says that two Reddit users have since confirmed that it works reliably and by way of the same method that Samsung service technicians use.

(Image credit: Android Police)

This app comes with no special guarantee to assure you that your phone will survive should you dunk it in some water after a positive result. We'd advise all users to be sensible and take the results as a steer, not as an all-clear to get your handset wet.

Still, Android Police notes that Google Play Store reviews say that phones without a factory IP rating do return a negative result, and "those that had protection but had had a screen repair" now report that the phones' seals are no longer functional. Make what you will of those findings when making your decision.