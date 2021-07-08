Philips new 49-inch monitor is the sort of gaming madness we love

Philips has just launched the Brilliance 498P9Z: a bona fide beast of a curved monitor, clocking in at 49” wide and featuring an awesome 165Hz refresh rate, 32:9 aspect ratio and DQHD native resolution.

Frankly, it's an astounding piece of kit; it’s also a close relative of the Brilliance 498P9, which Philips announced all the way back in July 2020. If you're in search of a gaming maestro of a monitor, then the new Philips panel may have you covered.

The Philips Brilliance 498P9Z has more than enough screen real-estate to depose both of those 24-inch or 27-inch monitors that are gathering dust on your desk. This, of course, is provided that you have space to store this enormous monitor on your workspace — 49-inches is certainly veering into best TV territory. But, with homeworking now becoming less important with the gradual re-opening of offices around the world, isn't it time to streamline your desk's multiple monitors into something a bit more, well, seamless?

Gaming is obviously where this monitor excels, of course. If you're a gamer or someone who requires the sheer performance levels of the Brilliance 498P9Z, then this screen offers a great alternative to the 4K picks in our best gaming monitors list.

Specs-wise, the Philips Brilliance 498P9Z VA panel resolves at 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, otherwise known as DQHD. One of the biggest draws of this monitor is the 165Hz refresh rate. This is paired up with Adaptive-Sync technology and a 4ms GtG response time, both of which make this smooth as butter for gaming.

The monitor is also well suited to professional settings. The abundance of connectivity options is ideal for office users, with Philips including a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, three HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB hub with six USB 3.2 Type-A ports. The monitor can display over 16.7 million colors with high levels of color reproduction, meaning corporate bods, as well as gamers, will appreciate this LCD.

Right now, there's no word on the price of the Brilliance 498P9Z, nor where and when it'll be available to buy. However, a quick browse through our rundown of the best 4K monitors tells you that it probably won't be cheap. Either way, we'll keep you posted as more information becomes available, and it's worth checking out our review of the Philips Brilliance 329P1H for another 4K monitor that packs serious performance for a variety of different users.