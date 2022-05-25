Move over, Matthew McConaughey, The Lincoln Lawyer is blowing up Netflix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix's new hit show, The Lincoln Lawyer, has stormed the weekly charts for the streaming platform with over 100 million hours of the legal drama consumed.

It was confirmed during Netflix's weekly charts (opens in new tab) that The Lincoln Lawyer had pulled in 108.09 million hours during the seven-day period starting May 16th, 2022, meaning it secured the number one spot on the English TV list. It also made it into the top 10 in 90 countries. A few weeks after the finale aired, Ozark secured second position at 31.4 million hours viewed while Love, Death + Robots rounded out the top three with 14.42 million hours.

Based on the ​bestselling series of novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

The 10-episode season is based on the second book in the series, The Brass Verdict, whereas the Matthew McConaughey 2011 film was based on the first.

On the movie front, Senior Year proved to be too strong for competitors, earning the top spot for the second consecutive week for English language films. The new comedy starring Rebel Wilson pulled in another 62.42 million hours from subscribers, proving that sometimes it's worth ignoring the critics as I found the movie to be quite good.

Netflix rom-com A Perfect Painting settled for runner-up with 33 million hours viewed. Our Father, Marmaduke, Operation Mincemeat and 365: This Day then made up the top five movies for the week.

Aside from Senior Year, I'd say check out Operation Mincemeat. It tells the extraordinary story of two officers that changed the course of World War II, saving tens of thousands of lives and breaking Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe, by recruiting the skills of the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. It's very thrilling but be aware it's not as funny as the trailer might have you believe.

Meanwhile, fans are already clamouring for season two of The Lincoln Lawyer. Hopefully, a renewal will be announced soon going off these numbers. Though, as we all know, Netflix is not afraid of cancelling shows even when successful.

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Christopher Gorham. The full series can be watched on Netflix now.