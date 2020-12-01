Missed out on the Cyber Monday PS5 restock? Sony says more are on the way!

If you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 restock, there's still a chance to get a brand new PlayStation 5 before the year is out, says Sony.

After initially dropping the bombshell that PS5 launch stock is sold out, meaning that there are no more units to replenish retailers' stock once they're all sold, the news comes as a surprise – but a welcome one!

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers.November 25, 2020

The official PlayStation Twitter account relayed the good news, which will be a relief for fans worried that night not be able to secure a new system in time for Christmas.

However, there's no word on how much stock will be available before the end of the year. Sony previously promised that more PS5 stock was on the way, both before and after Christmas, before saying it had run out, so this latest update is a pleasant surprise – if it's accurate.

If more stock does materialise before the end of the year it will most likely be a race to grab one as soon as they become available; during recent inventory drops, multiple people have reported baskets being cancelled, and error messages during the purchasing process, making trying to buy a PS5 a nightmare. This is down to the sheer demand the sites are facing, as thousands of people compete for just a handful of devices.

In the same Tweet, Sony revealed that the PS5 launch is its biggest console launch ever, with unprecedented demand; it even beat out the PS4 launch back in 2013. This is hardly surprising, with an incredible list of PS5 launch titles , and lockdown boredom making the hardware an incredibly attractive purchase right now.

