Manscaped Lawn Mower 2.0 and other nether-beard trimmers on sale for one day only

There comes a time where every man has had enough of trying to hit out of the rough, and just wants a dedicated shaver to keep everything nice and trim downstairs.

A good quality trimmer will shave time off your weekly upkeep and make sure it's always possible to see the wood for the trees.

T3 was tipped off about some top shaving savings so you can keep it clean without being taken to the cleaners.

Manscaped is one of the OG below-the-belt heavyweight trimmers and its Lawn Mower 2.0 is on sale through Amazon for one day only, today.View Deal

Playing the field

If you're looking for a more versatile hair-care solution that'll tackle both ends then Philips' One Blade Hybrid Stubble Shaver and Trimmer is a minimalist all rounder that is more than capable of getting itself out of a hairy situation.View Deal