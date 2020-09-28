Major gaming sale: Amazon discounts blockbuster PS4 titles up to a huge 69%

If you missed out on some better titles that were released within the past couple of years, now's the perfect chance to scoop them up at a bargain price through Amazon’s massive clear-out sale.

The online giant has two PS4 sales happening simultaneously – one covering a range of more recent titles (including Marvel's Spider-Man, Days Gone and Dreams) alongside a separate selection of PlayStation Hits , where you’ll find the likes of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.

If you’re like us and easily get excited and overwhelmed when being presented with a multitude of options, we’ve put together our selection of highlights below. Alternatively, if you want to browse the halls of Amazon yourself, you can do so by clicking here .

Good luck to you, fellow gamer!

Death Stranding | AU$31 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$68.95) One of the highlight games of 2019 has been slashed by a huge 69%! Widely popular among critics, Death Stranding is an action game that sees the hero of the story, Sam, make his brave journey through an apocalyptic world where the human population has been decimated – dodging death while searching for life. If you’re after a cheap thrill, here it is. View Deal

Nioh 2 | AU$39 (RRP AU$99.95; save $60.95) If you loved the original samurai RPG, you’ll love the sequel that is currently discounted by a massive 61%. Released earlier this year, Nioh 2 is set in feudal Japan, with the main character being Toyotomi Hideyoshi (a real Japanese warlord from the 1500s) who is separated into two people named Yoki and Toukichiro – you’ll play as both as you fight to survive in this savage ‘masocore’ role-playing game.View Deal

Days Gone | AU$22 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$77.95) If you dig post-apocalyptic zombie-infestation, you’ll get a kick out of Days Gone – an action-adventure survival-horror title that’s currently on sale for only AU$22. Kick some zombie butt while riding your motorbike through the open realm – all while saving almost AU$78.View Deal