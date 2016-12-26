LG 43UH620V Smart 4K HDR TV discounted by £200 on Boxing Day!

This top post-Christmas deal knocks an incredible 36 per cent off the cost of the LG 43UH620V Smart 4K HDR TV

By

Deal hunters you just struck gold!

Currys, continuing its sales madness after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, has discounted the 4K, HDR-enabled LG 43UH620V LED TV by a ginormous £200 in its post-Christmas sales.

That means that instead of having to drop £549 to start watching Netflix and Amazon Prime in 4K, HDR glory, you now only have to part with £349. Yeh, that's as crazy as it sounds.

View deal now.

LG has real pedigree in the 4K TV market and, thanks to its webOS SmartTV platform, this set not only offers high fidelity images but also excellent connectivity too.

A very much on-trend plate ribbon stand completes a tidy package.

View deal now.

