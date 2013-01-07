Lenovo unveils Horizon Table PC and Erazer X700 gaming rig

Is it a desktop? Is it a table? Lenovo's 27-inch Windows 8 Horizon touchscreen desktop looks to be both as the company expands the IdeaCentre range

Lenovo has unveiled the IdeaCentre Horizon Table PC at CES, a 27-inch Windows 8 Desktop PC that can also be used as a giant tablet or 'Table PC'.

With the ability to lie flat Lenovo has aimed the Horizon at the family market with the 10-touch optimised display letting users draw, paint and edit photos.

Deals with both EA and Ubisoft means there's a range of compatible games to play as well with the Lenovo App Shop offering over 5,000 different apps and games.

It'll also function as a high-end Desktop PC thanks to Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, there's also Dolby Home Theatre on board.

Erazer X700 Extreme Gaming PC

Lenovo also announced their latest flagship gaming PC the Erazer X700 which sports up to 32GB of RAM and dual-versions of either Nvidia's or ATI's flagship graphics cards.

Keeping all this in check is a custom liquid-cooling system and Lenovo's own OneKey Overclocking technology which, at the touch of a button, intelligently overclocks the PC to its absolute limit without you having to do all the usual settings changes.

The Erazer X700 has a UK release date of Spring 2013 with prices starting at around £1,199.

Lenovo Helix

Finally Lenovo has saved the trump card until last with the Helix Mini-Ultrabook. Designed to be a high-performance Ultrabook first, the Helix comes with Intel's 3rd Generation CoreTM and an 11.6-inch 1080p IPS display.

If you want to go mobile however the display detaches revealing it to be one of the thinnest Windows 8 tablets capable of offering Ultrabook speeds. With the tablet able to detatch and then flip round the keyboard becomes a stand for the display allowing for easy viewing.

Keeping things high-tech there's LTE on board and NFC (Near Field Communications) for those who are embracing the world of wireless payments and sharing.

No word on release date yet or availability in the UK but we'll keep you posted.