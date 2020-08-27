Lego deals at John Lewis: save up 20% on some of the best Lego sets, including Lego Friends Central Perk

Just in time for the long weekend, John Lewis has produced some seriously tempting Lego deals, including sets that are staples of our list of the best Lego sets.

There's up to 20% off sets, and some of what's there is exclusive so just John Lewis and Lego, while others are in the official 'Hard to find' category, meaning you only tend to see them in certain retailers.

• Browse the full range of Lego deals at John Lewis

Most importantly, the sets include some that are hugely popular and hugely desirable, the most important one being the Lego Friends Central Perk set, which recreates the coffee house set from Friends, complete with figures of all the characters. This is going to be a wildly popular set this Christmas, and if you want it (or want to to give it as a gift), it's a good idea to get it before the rush – especially with money off.

That goes for the Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5, too – it's such a great buy for movie fans, Bond fans specifically, car fans and cool gadget fans, since it has all the key functions of Bond's fancy DB5, remade from Lego.

And that's before we've got to some of our current favourites in there, including the brilliant Lego Statue of Liberty, the gigantic Imperial Star Destroyer, and the incredibly detailed Old Trafford set.

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk | Save 15% | Now £55 at John Lewis & Partners

A super-popular set, and so not one you're likely to see a lot of discounts on. It's a really clever recreation of the Friends coffee house, not just down to the little details and design, but it's also built as a TV set, with stage lights and everything. And the figures of the six characters are brilliant.

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty | Save 20% | Now £72 at John Lewis & Partners

One of our favourite sets current on sale, this is not just a really cool finished build, but really shows the ingenuity of Lego's designers: you could never exactly create the flow of the famous statue's robe in Lego, yet even in abstracted brick form, they somehow have. And just look at the gorgeously ornate pedestal! One for the classier Lego collector.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | Save £100 | Now £549 at John Lewis & Partners

Yes, this set is over £500 after discount. That's because it's the longest Lego set ever made, clocking in at 110cm long, 66cm wide and 44cm high when built – it's an absolute monster, as befits its subject matter, of course. It's a huge project to build (4,784 pieces!), and the result is deeply, deeply pleasing – it even comes with a little scale version of Leia's ship from the opening of Star Wars, just to drive home the size.

Lego Creator Taj Mahal | Save 20% | Now £239 at John Lewis & Partners

This is one of the famous sets of all time among Lego fans, because it used to be the biggest ever in terms of number of pieces, at 5,923 bricks. It recently came out of retirement, and though it might now be merely second most complex set ever made, it's still a complete stunner. Oh, and the most complex set ever now is the Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcom, which costs £649 – this is almost a third of the price!