I'm a PS5 SSD expert – this is the best Prime Day deal on PlayStation 5 storage

If you head on over right now to T3's best PS5 SSD buying guide you'll see two things. Firstly, you'll see me as the author of the guide. And secondly you'll see the WD_Black SN850 1TB with Heatsink in the guide's number one position.
This is why I'm a PS5 expert, and this is why this WD_Black SN850 1TB with Heatsink offer is the best Prime Day deal on PlayStation 5 storage you can buy today.
View the WD_Black SN850 1TB with Heatsink PS5 SSD deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)
It's so good as it cuts 61% off the price of the SN850, taking its price down to £99.69 from £257.99. A quick check on price tracking website camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) also reveals this is the cheapest this drive has ever been at Amazon.
That's the PS5 SSD that I say is "the best all-round PS5 SSD" in our best PS5 SSD buying guide, now at a record low price point. Yes, this really is a great deal and brilliant way to inject loads more storage into your console for games, movies, music, screenshots and more.
WD_BLACK SN850 1TB with Heatsink: was £257.99, now £99.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The WD_Black SN850 is an elite-tier M.2 NVMe SSD that is 100 per cent compatible with the Sony PlayStation 5's storage expansion bay. This version also comes with a heatsink pre-applied, meaning you just have to plug it in the slot and then kick back and start gaming.
In my buying guide review of the SN850 1TB with Heatsink PS5 SSD I praise its "vest fast" performance and the fact that it comes with a heatsink pre-applied, making it truly plug-and-play out of the box.
This drive delivers really fast read and write speeds that are technically faster than the SSD that comes in the PS5 out of the box, so you're definitely upgrading your storage capacity and storage performance here. Indeed, this drive boasts a 7,000MB/s read speed and 5,300MB/s write speed.
And, as you can see from our PS5 SSD buying guide, I've tested a lot of drives to date. I genuinely feel this 1TB model from WD is the drive that is most suitable to most PS5 owners, making this Prime Day deal easy to recommend.
