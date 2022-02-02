How to watch Super Bowl 2022 live stream online for free: best channels, networks and trials available

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford take centerstage in a matchup that looks as unpredictable as it was unexpected. Neither QB has laid hands on the trophy before, so keep reading for your full guide to getting a 100% for free Super Bowl 56 live stream and watching the Rams vs Bengals online from anywhere.



The Bengals have never won the big prize, and what a story it would be if an Ohio native was to finally bust down that door. Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase have made mincemeat of heavyweights, but can they outmanoeuvre the most high-powered defence in football? The Rams aren’t short of offensive talent either, but superstar line-backers Aaron Donald and Von Miller could be their key men.



We've got all the info on how to watch Super Bowl 2022 online with a free live stream from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

How to watch Super Bowl online for free: what streaming services offer a free trial?

Our top tip for finding a way to watch Super Bowl online for free is making the most of streaming services. While these services are often paid-for, many do offer a free trial period, allowing new customers to check out the service and see if it's for them.

Thankfully a lot of the streaming services that will be showing live coverage of Super Bowl Sunday have free trial periods.

Find a list of which streaming services are hosting the Super Bowl in some major NFL-loving countries, and their free trial periods, with some spanning from three days to a whole month. This free trial length will then depend on when you can sign up with the Super Bowl taking place on February 13.

BBC iPlayer - Free to UK viewers (with TV license)

Sling TV - US NFL fans get a 3-day free trial with its Sling Blue package

FuboTV - US customers get a 7-day free trial on Starter, Pro, and Elite plans

7Plus - Australian viewers can watch on Channel 7, which is free-to-air

Kayo Sports - Australian customers get a 14-day free trial

Spark Sport - Customers in New Zealand get a 7-day free trial

Azteca 7 - Free to customers in Mexico in browser or on the Azteca app

With many of these streaming services offering compatibility across a number of devices, you'll be able to catch every pass, kick and touchdown no matter where you are or what device you're watching on.

Of course every streaming service may be slightly different, so be sure to check what devices the service supports before diving in. However, you can expect to watch Super Bowl online free across Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Mac, Windows, and more.

Going to be out of the country? Find out how to use a VPN to access your chosen streaming service abroad

What free-to-air channels can you watch Super Bowl on?

Want to watch sports the old fashioned way? Though a lot of the action will feature on cable and satellite channels, there are some free-to-air channels across the globe broadcasting all the action. Are you one of the lucky ones? Put your feet up in front of the TV and find a list of free-to-air channels broadcasting the Super Bowl LVI below.

BBC One - UK

ProSieben - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg

Channel 7 - Australia

How to watch Super Bowl online for free when outside of the country

When it comes to accessing streaming services when you're outside of the country, you may hit some walls due to geo-restrictions. For the most part, streaming services lock their library of content, making it impossible to watch if you're not in the country it's set to.

However, with the help of our chosen best VPN, you can unlock just about any streaming service and watch as if you were right at home. This is because, as well as offering lots of security features, VPN providers often have thousands of servers located around the world.

By hopping onto one of these servers, you can appear as if you're browsing elsewhere - in this instance, you'll appear as if you're within your home country, looking to watch the Super Bowl on, say, BBC iPlayer or 7Plus.

ExpressVPN - Watch Super Bowl online for free wherever you are with the best VPN

Able to successfully unlock services like iPlayer and 7Plus' extensive library of entertainment and live TV, ExpressVPN also boasts fabulous security features. Its speed and wide-ranging device compatibility are just some of the reasons it's our recommended provider. Sign-up now and snatch ExpressVPN's annual plan, where you'll receive an additional 3 months free, as well as benefitting from its 30-day money back guarantee. - Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money back guarantee

How to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl online for free

If this is your first rodeo when it comes to the world of VPN, it certainly can be a bit daunting. However, broken down, the world of virtual private networks isn't all that complicated. That being said, allow us to walk you through it step by step.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPN.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPN. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch the Super Bowl live stream free, all you need to do is select a country/city from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with streaming services opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with streaming services opening its online gates to you. We'd recommend doing a test run before Super Bowl weekend arrives to ensure it does work so you don't miss a moment of the Bengals vs Rams game.

before Super Bowl weekend arrives to ensure it does work so you don't miss a moment of the Bengals vs Rams game. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, too, so would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free way to give it a try. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.