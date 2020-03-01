Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: live stream El Clasico 2020 from anywhere NOW

A Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream can be yours to view now no matter where you are in the world. The Spanish Liga leaders are playing out El Clasico now with the title on the line. Only two points separated the clubs before now, but with Real Madrid having just gone 1-0 up, courtesy of Vinicius Junior, the Madrid said is now top of La Liga ahead of Catalan arch rival Barca.

Something more exciting might now happen and then you'll kick yourself for not streaming El Clasico. Real and Barca are placed first and second in La Liga and both are in with a shot at the Champions League, yet both are still considered to be clubs in crisis. That's why El Clasico is more important to both sides than usual.

What time is El Clasico?

It's on now with less than 30 minutes left to play. Best get a move on, then.

Live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country this weekend and don't want to miss your domestic El Clasico live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The only way we know of to get around this is by downloading and installing the best VPN you can.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the match as listed below.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK

You may not have heard of Premier Sports, but it pulled off a major coup by grabbing the 2019-20 rights to both La Liga and the Italian Serie A. In fact, the service has a channel dedicated only to La Liga matches and highlights. So of course it is covering this huge El Clasico match-up. Build up starts at 7.30pm, with kick-off at 8pm. It costs either £5.99 per month if you only want La Liga channel, or £9.99 if you want all three channels (for the likes of rugby, boxing, NASCAR, NHL and more). This can be done just for online and mobile, or to add to your Virgin or Sky TV package. You can watch Premier Sports on laptop, mobile, certain Smart TVs and the likes of Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. If you've signed up to Premier Sports (or want to) but will actually be out of the country when it's on, then downloading and installing a VPN will allow you to watch BT's coverage. As we say, it helps get around geo-blocked content and also stay a lot safer online.

Best options in the US for live streaming Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Subscription streaming service beIN Sports has the rights for all La Liga games this season. You can add it to your basic cable package from $10, with more comprehensive plans available as well. Not got cable? It's really not a problem as there are over-the-top services you can also take advantage of to watch without all the faff. Probably the most attractive of those this weekend is from Sling TV, which lets you subscribe to beIN Sports for a month for as little as just $10 per month for its World Sports or Best of Spanish packages. That's fantastic value, with that small sum giving you access to five of beIN's channels for the next 30 days. Sign up for Sling TV to watch in English or Spanish

Where else has an El Clasico live stream?

Two huge teams, two huge international followings. It's no surprise that El Clasico is shown pretty much everywhere in the world.

But the one constant throughout is that beIN Sports has the live coverage in most corners of the English-speaking globe, just like the US. Whether you're watching in Canada, Australia or New Zealand, beIN Sport is your place to subscribe and watch.