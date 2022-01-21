Henry Cavill's favourite fitness gadget? It's a running watch (but not a Garmin)

One might say I have a slight obsession with Henry Cavill and these people are not far from the truth. I admire how he not only looks like a real-life Superman but is also a down to earth guy who loves working out almost as much as assembling gaming PCs and video games. And, as it turns out, he also likes running watches and one brand in particular.

In a recent interview, Bodybuilding.com asked MuscleTech's Chief Creative Director a series of questions, such as what's his favourite exercise (although we already knew that Henry Cavill's favourite exercise are squats) and what advice would he give his younger self ("It's not meant to be easy", Word!).

The question that surprised me the most was when Henry was asked about his favourite fitness tech. He could've named anything from the JaxJox DumbbellConnect to the Vitruvian V-form Trainer, yet he said the fitness gadget he can't live without is a running watch. And not even one of the best Garmin watches.

No, Henry Cavill's favourite fitness gadget is a different wearable, or more precisely, a Polar watch, presumably the Polar Vantage V2.

Watch the clip:

As Henry explains, "I get a lot out of that [watch]. I could do my workouts without [my Polar watch], but it would be a lot more hassle. It can track how many calories I burned, and it's super useful for my running."

Although he doesn't specifically mention the Vantage V2, I assume that's the watch he uses because A) it's the flagship model, and I'm sure he can afford it B) the Vantage V2 has several helpful training and recovery tools that can help optimise running and cardio training in general.

Of course, it's possible that he uses the equally decent Polar Vantage M2 or even the Polar Ignite 2, but I feel like a Ventage V2 would suit Henry the most. Maybe he will change his preferred multisport watch to the new Garmin Fenix 7 now that it comes with a built-in flashlight.

By the way, Henry, if you feel like talking about running watches or training and workouts; I'm at your service.