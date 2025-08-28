Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes out on top in new accuracy test from data scientist, even above 'medical grade' rivals

The best smartwatches around collect an incredible amount of data while sitting on our wrist, but can they compete with more specialist hardware options like, say, a Polar H10 chest strap ?

According to Rob ter Horst, a data scientist and YouTube creator, the answer is yes. In fact, in a new study he’s conducted, he’s put the Apple Watch Ultra 2 top of the list for accuracy in a variety of workout types, even beating out the Whoop MG .

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more accurate than its rivals, according to an expert

Apple Watch Ultra 2 + WatchOS 26 - Scientific Review (Still The Best On iOS!) - YouTube Watch On

In his testing, ter Horst tracked heart rate data for an indoor running workout, with the chest strap being used as a control measurement to compare a series of wearables to.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deviated just 3% from the Polar H10, while the Garmin Forerunner 570 and Fenix 7 deviated 7% and 9% respectively.

And yet, the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s variance was deemed too minor to even count, even matching up more closely than the Whoop MG (which stands for ‘Medical Grade’). The Whoop deviated by 6%.

Outdoor running and cycling workouts were also tested, and the results paint a similar picture with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 syncing up almost perfectly with the Polar H10, while the Garmin Forerunner 570 and Whoop MG deviated 12% and 15% respectively.

According to ter Horst’s testing, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is around 73% accurate for tracking REM and deep sleep, and 86.5% accurate for light sleep tracking when compared to data from a Hypnodyne ZMax, which is very impressive.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That means it’s more accurate than even an Oura Gen 4 ring, as well as many of its other rivals.