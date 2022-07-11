Google’s flagship Android phone just got a massive price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of the very best Android phones as well as one of the best phones full stop, and Google has just given it a massive price cut that means it's cheaper than it's ever been.

The Pro is now just $699 / £649, making it cheaper than many other flagships. If you're looking for a pure Android experience on really impressive hardware, this could well be the best phone for you.

This price cut isn't specific to one very famous retailer, either: it's available from multiple well known brands in the US and UK, as well as on the Google Store.

Why the Pixel 6 Pro is a great buy

In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review we gave it four out of five stars, with the price being a significant issue – and now that it isn't, I think the Pixel Pro could deserve the full five stars. It's sharp and sophisticated with a retro style that I really love, and that 6.7-inch QHD+ display is spectacular. The camera system is really good too, and Google's AI features do some really clever things with photography.

The Pro has a much better camera system than its Pixel sibling: both have the same 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera, but the Pro version has a third lens, a 48MP telephoto camera. The Pro also has an 11.1MP front camera, as opposed to the 8MP selfie snapper on the Pixel 6.

If I wanted to be really picky I'd point to Google's Tensor processor not being quite as powerful as the processors in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But it's still pretty quick, and now it's cheaper too: you'll pay several hundred more for the slightly better specced Samsung, or for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro.

