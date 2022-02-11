Google Chrome gets a cool free upgrade that reinvents your history

We've all done it: we've been looking for something specific, then we got distracted, then we couldn't remember what we'd been looking for in the first place. Or maybe you did a bunch of research, and when you want to come back to what you've found, you can't remember exactly where to look. Chrome Journeys is designed to help with that.

It's a new feature for the desktop version of Google's browser that groups your search history by topic and activity, so instead of just seeing a list of pages in the order you visited them, you can see collections of pages with a common theme.

You can turn the feature off if you wish, but if not you can access it simply by typing a topic into the search bar and then clicking Resume Your Research. So for example you might type "travel" and see all the travel-related pages you've been looking at.

Many journeys but only one browser

For now, Journeys is limited to the browser on the device that you're using, so for example if you've been searching on your Android phone and on your Chromebook you won't be able to see results from your phone on your Chromebook or vice-versa. But if it proves popular we're sure Google will make it sync across everything, and tie the feature to your Google Account rather than your current device.

Journeys is rolling out now in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese and Turkish. There's no Android or iOS version as yet but we're sure it's coming.

In addition to Journeys, Google also announced some new goodies for Chrome users. There are new Chrome Actions coming to desktop and mobile enabling you to do more via the address bar, such as view your history or play the Chrome Dino game, and there's a brand new Chrome widget for Android.