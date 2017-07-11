Get more from the sun with T3’s Summer Gadget Special!

Planning something fun to enjoy the sun (while it lasts)? The latest issue of T3 magazine is our Summer Gadget Special, so we’ve packed the pages with summer-friendly kit. Our main feature shows you the gear you need to upgrade activities like a day in the park or a beach trip, but we’ve also added a sunny angle to most of our regulars, so you’ll find a super-test of the best DSLRs under £1,000, portable high-end Bluetooth speakers reviewed, the best buys for techy campers, a fitness starter guide, and even a test of waterproof gadgets by trying out the latest high-tech watersports (badly)…

It’s not just about the outdoors, though. We’ve also got our first look at true 4K gaming from the Xbox One X – find out what difference the extra power makes, and which games you should be keeping your eye on. Plus, the latest news from Apple, including the low-down on its Sonos-beating smart home speaker HomePod, and reviews of the amazing new iPad Pros.

Plus, we review Sony’s stunningly advanced new 4K phone, take a look at the upcoming tech you should be excited about, answer your smart home questions, show you how to create a dream multi-room audio setup, and much more!

