Get an Xbox One bundle free with these Virgin Media broadband and TV deals

It's still weeks until Black Friday 2018, but that hasn't stopped Virgin Media launching a stellar broadband and television deal that includes a free Xbox One S bundle. Yes, that's right – Virgin Media is throwing in a brand-new console and two free games with its broadband and TV plans as part of its latest flash sale.

Unfortunately, the new deal is only available until midnight on Wednesday October 24, so there's not long to get your paws on the Microsoft-built console.

If you're already the proud owner of an Xbox One S, prefer the PS4, or simply aren't that much of a gamer, you can opt for £150-worth of bill credit instead. That means the lion's share of your first two months' bills sorted before you even start.

That said, given the Xbox One S bundle on offer here typically retails for £249, then you'll be getting a slightly worse deal by plumping for the bill credit over the console.

The bundle available includes the 1TB model of the Xbox One S, as well as Assassin's Creed Odyssey game disc, Forza Horizon 4 full-game download, a wireless controller, 14-day Xbox Live Gold membership, one-month Xbox Game Pass trial with access to over 100 games, and a 4K-capable HDMI cable to take full advantage of the Blu-Ray playing capabilities of the console.





The new deal is only available to new Virgin Media customers, so those already signed-up to a monthly plan will need to look elsewhere for a deal (like this BT broadband bundle with a free Fitbit Charge 3 fitness trackers, perhaps?).

The Flash Sale is available on the following selected broadband and TV deals:

• Full House Bundle with 213Mb broadband with Sky Sports, BT Sport and 230+ TV channels for £77 per month

• VIP Bundle with 362Mb broadband with Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Sport and 260+ TV channels for £89 per month

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband, but if you're not in a compatible area, why not head to T3's best broadband deals page or use the price comparison chart below to see what alternatives are available to you.