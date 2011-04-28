Gambling.com sold for £1.5 million by UK company

Domain joins sex.com in the million-plus price club.

The domain name Gambling.com has been sold for £1.5 million to an anonymous buyer, UK-based seller Media Corp has confirmed.

Such a price is unsurprising since sex and gambling dominant internet spending with Sex.com previously fetching $13m at auction.

The sale was handled by Sedo's specialist UK team making it the company's third biggest sale after sex.com and the similarly lucrative vodka.com which garnered $3m.

Big money transactions for simple domain names are becoming a frequent feature of a marketplace driven by search engine compatibility so the new owners of gambling .com will be hoping to pull in some serious hits for their money.

"We are very pleased with the result of the sale of gambling.com,” states Justin Drummond, CEO, Media Corp.

"The team at Sedo has made the negotiation process as straightforward as possible and have helped us secure a great price for the domain."

