Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets the mother-load of all leaks

Samsung isn't very lucky when it comes to smartphone leaks; we'd like to think the company is in on some of them as a means to build hype, rather than being beaten to the punch every year - like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra images that were posted to Samsung's own website before being hastily taken down.

The latest batch of leaks includes pictures, a release date, and even a few leaked specs courtesy of the FCC listing for the device, so let's jump right in.

#Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Live Images leaked! Shows us the Black Colour of the phone and wow, it does look good. The glass for Black variant seems to remain glossy while some colours will get Matte AG Glass finish.#GalaxyNote20UltraSOURCE, images uploaded by: @jimmyispromo pic.twitter.com/SKvDsGLgivJuly 7, 2020

First up are the photos of what appears to be an honest-to-goodness Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that's somehow made its way into the hands of Twitter leaker Jimmy Is Promo. It's the black variant of the handset with the S-Pen on display, and the triple rear camera array we've seen on previously leaked images.

There's also a closer look at the display which has a single hole-punch camera and practically non-existent bezel making for maximum screen real-estate. Fellow Twitter leaker Ice Universe presented the photo of the Note 20 Ultra next to a snap of the Galaxy Note 10+ at the same angle to better demonstrate the difference.

I shot Note10+ at the same angle, let's compare the subtle differences between N20U and N10+.1.N20U is more square2. N20U bezel is narrower3. N20U hole is smaller4.N20U seems to be more curved pic.twitter.com/TBSooqTMiBJuly 7, 2020

Meanwhile, MySmartPrice has spotted an FCC listing for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which confirms that the smartphone will house a Snapdragon 865 processor with Qualcomm’s X55M modem, and will be 5G capable, as expected. It also features wireless charging.

And when can we get our hands on the Galaxy Note 20 range? We've already heard that Samsung's Unpacked event is slated for August 5 with August 21 pegged as the release date for new devices, but this looks more certain than ever in light of a report from Korean news site ETNews (via TechRadar) that reconfirms these dates for South Korea. As TechRadar points out, Samsung likes to launch its products globally, at the same time, so this seems to reinforce the dates we've already heard.

Samsung is also expected to be unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (and a Mirror Gold colour for the 4G), the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3, and two new tablets that'll give the iPad Pro a run for its money.