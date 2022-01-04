Future 50 Awards winners announced: the most innovative people in tech today

The Future 50 Awards is a celebration of 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today, selected by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists.

Including content creators, CEOs, product managers and others, the Future 50 consists of innovators who are making the world a better place for everyone through the use of technology. And right here are this year's winners.

This list isn't ranked as every person here is unique in their contribution to the consumer tech industry – instead we intend it to be viewed as an overview of where tech innovation is coming from today.

The winners were chosen by a combined panel of judges drawn from Future's consumer technology titles, including T3, Tom's Guide and TechRadar.

The criteria for inclusion consisted of the following:

1) Evidence of innovation in the field of consumer technology

2) Evidence of impact and tangible results

3) Can be demonstrated to have inspired admiration from consumers and peers

Winners this year range from Bozoma Saint John, the Chief Marketing Officer of Neflix, to Carmela Troncoso, Assistant professor, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, who did such great work in making passive contact tracing a reality.

Tesla Motors CES Elon Musk also makes the cut thanks to his work in the development of electric cars and cryptocurrency, while Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming, Microsoft, is celebrated thanks to his pioneering work in cloud-based gaming experiences.

There are plenty more innovators celebrated, too – to see the full list of the Future 50 winners head on over to the Future Tech Awards 2021 official website.