Fortnite fans can get a limited edition 1TB PS4 bundle with all the bells and whistles

Last month, PlayStation announced a range of Fortnite-themed PS4 bundles including headsets, Dualshock 4, and a couple of bundles that include consoles but all of them include some tasty Fortnite goodies in the form of the Epic Neo Versa Outfit, the Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks.

Right now at GAME, you can pick up one such PS4 console bundle for a whopping £70 off. Check it out below before the circle closes: