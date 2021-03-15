Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 release date, episodes, how to watch and more

Netflix's behind-the-scenes documentary tracking Formula 1 is entering its third season and follows last year's F1 which had a few hurdles to overcome with the effects of the pandemic and a revised calendar. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 drops on Netflix this Friday, and here's where and when you can watch it – and where you can catch up on the first two seasons.

F1 2021 kicks off next weekend in Bahrain, so even if you watched the 2020 F1 season when it was taking place, Drive to Survive will give F1 fans and newcomers alike an inside look at last year's goings-on which saw Lewis Hamilton take home his seventh world title ahead of this year's event; not sure if that should have had a spoiler alert, but it's too late now.

You'll have a whole week to binge all 10 episodes, which should follow some of Hamilton's journey since Mercedes got on board with Drive to Survive Season 2; both Mercedes and Ferrari didn't want the cameras following them around for the first season, but came around for season two, so Hamilton fans shouldn't be disappointed.

And it's not just Netflix subscribers who can watch previous episodes! Sky Sports subscribers can now watch the show. Scroll down for all the details on Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3, and how to watch the first two seasons.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 hits Netflix this Friday, March 19, with all 10 episodes dropping on the service at once. The first season drip-fed viewers weekly episodes but last year, Netflix facilitated our binge-watching habit by releasing the entire season in one go, and we're happy to see it repeat the formula this year.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 – how to watch

Obviously, you need a Netflix subscription to watch, with plans starting from $8.99 / £5.99 / AU$10.99 for a Basic sub, but if you want to take advantage of HD or UHD options, you'll want to upgrade to Standard for HD, or Premium for all HD as well as UHD. You can check out the plans below as well T3's pick of best TVs to watch it on.

Netflix

Netflix offers three subscription tiers; Basic, Standard, and Premium. All three tiers give you unlimited access to movies and TV shows to watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet, with the pricing bands relating to how many devices you can watch content on at the same time with one account, and how many devices you can have downloads on. HD support is only available with the Standard tier, while HD and UHD support is part of the Premium tier. The Basic plan costs $8.99 / £5.99 / AU$10.99, Standard costs $13.99 / £9.99 / AU$15.99, and Premium comes in at $17.99 / £13.99 / AU$19.99. View Deal

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – how to watch Season 1 and 2

If you already have a Netflix subscription, you'll find Formula 1: Drive to Survive Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix ready for you to dip into at your leisure. F1 fans without a Netflix subscription can also get in on the action over on Sky Sports.

Starting on March 14, a double bill of episodes kicking off season one aired at 9.30PM. The double drops will continue at 7.30PM every night until March 23, just a few days before the 2021 F1 season begins.

Viewers can watch episodes as they air, or record them using their Sky box. And don't forget to use the series link function to make your life even easier.