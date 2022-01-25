Exynos 2200 trailer shows why Samsung Galaxy S22 gamers should be excited

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is now just a couple of weeks away, with a grand unveiling scheduled for February 9th, 2022, at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Among the impressive suite of hardware that the Galaxy S22 is reported to feature is the brand new Exynos 2200 system-on-chip, which is rumored to be powering the S22 range in Europe and the UK.

And, judging from a brand new Exynos 2200 launch video just put out by Samsung, Android phone users who are going to buy a Galaxy S22 in those regions have a lot to look forward to (and notably gamers), with the video listing all of the processor's advanced features.

Watch the Exynos 2200 trailer directly below:

The trailer confirms that the Exynos 2200 "is the chip set to change the mobile gaming experience" and is the "chip that gamers around the world have been waiting for", as it is equipped with the Xclipse graphics processing unit, which was designed in collaboration with AMD and is the only mobile phone chip to be built on RDNA2 architecture.

That is the architecture used in the PS5 and Xbox Series X games consoles, and allows the Exynos 2200 to deliver real time ray tracing and variable rate shading graphical effects.

The Exynos 2200 is also detailed in the trailer to come with a powerful octa-core CPU, 5G connectivity with an integrated 5G modem, a neural processing unit (NPU) with over twice the performance of its predecessor, advanced AI and camera features among much more.

To us here at T3 it certainly looks like an impressive feature set and the gaming credentials of the Exynos 2200 look particularly impressive. Of course, though, the proof will be in the benchmark pudding – if the Exynos 2200 outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset then all will be golden, while if it doesn't it will leave UK and European Galaxy S22 users wishing they lived elsewhere.