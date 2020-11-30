Cyber Monday price-drop: Nectar mattress sale is the best we've seen

Looking for a cheap Cyber Monday mattress deal? Nectar's deals blew us away over Black Friday, and they're still live for Cyber Monday... although you'll need to be quick.

Bargain hunters in the US will get a massive $400 off the Nectar original mattress, plus a FREE sleep bundle. Alternatively, try the snazzy new Nectar Lush for $300 off (and you'll still get the sleep accessories). That's a total saving of up to $799, which is HUGE.

Reading from the UK? Don't worry, there's a sweet Cyber Monday deal for you too: get £234 off a mattress plus bedding bundle or there £125 off mattresses, with 2 free pillows thrown in too. See how these offers shape up against previous sales in our Nectar mattress discount codes and deals guide.

The Nectar original is a memory foam mattress with medium-to-firm support level that suits a wide range of sleepers, and it's one of the best mattresses in the world right now. Nectar is also one of the most generous brands around, offering a full YEAR's home trial and a forever warranty.

Biggest savings US deal | Up to $400 off mattresses, plus $399 of FREE accessories

As well as a huge discount on your new mattress – that's $400 off the hugely popular memory foam Original or $300 off the snazzy new Lush with added cooling features and a softer feel – Nectar will kit you out with a full sleep set completely free. So that's a free mattress protector (worth $99), a free set of sheets (worth $150) and free Premium pillows ($150).

UK deal | £125 of mattresses, plus free pillows

Right now, not only can you get £125 off any mattress, there are also 2 pillows thrown in for free (worth £70). And there's 25% off accessories, if you need them, too. Phew!

Nectar is a climate-neutral brand that has shot to popularity in recent years. But really, what you care about is how good the mattress is, right? Well, we think they're incredibly comfortable. The top layer moulds around the body for support, while the base layer brings firmness for a peaceful night's sleep. There's also an adaptive cooling top layer to stop you from overheating.

We're also big fans of the matching pillows, which use similar memory foam tech to the Nectar mattress. If you haven't fully decided which is the right mattress for you, read our Casper vs Nectar mattress showdown.

