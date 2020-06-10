Cook your own Nando’s at home with limited edition Mindful Chef recipe boxes

Ever fancied cooking your favourite Nando’s meals at home? Well, now you can, thanks to a limited-time deal from food kit delivery company Mindful Chef.

Available exclusively from the 14th to the 27th of June, the partnership means you can cook up your own Peri-Peri meals at home, complete with a bottle of Nando’s sauce in every box.

The two Nando’s meals on offer are the butterfly chicken, chips and fino slaw, and the quarter chicken legs with macho peas and sweet mash. Both come with a bottle of medium Nando’s sauce.

With restaurants closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meal kit companies have seen orders skyrocket. MindChef says demand for its meals has increased by 400% in the last two months.

Giles Humphries, co-founder of Mindful Chef, said: “Experimenting with new ingredients and recipes has been a big trend during lockdown. So it seemed like the perfect time to work with one of the UK’s most loved restaurants and give the UK a chance to cook up some Nando’s famous Peri-peri dishes at home.”

Available for delivery between 14 and 27 June, the Nando’s meals cost from £6 per portion, and anyone who is new to Mindful Chef can get £20 off their first two boxes.

Mindful Chef offers one-person, two-person and family boxes, and also caters for gluten-free and dairy-free diets. Vegan, flexitarian, vegetarian and pescatarian diets are also catered for. The company says all ingredients are high-quality and sustainably sourced.