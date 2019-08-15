Cheap running shoes deals: Adidas, Puma and Asics shoes up to 60% off

What makes a good running shoe? I have no idea but I know what makes the best running shoes. A combination of durability, aesthetics and ergonomics, living in holy matrimony.

Oftentimes, you have to wait until events like Black Friday to score a good deal on the top running shoes from brands like Adidas or Nike.

Well, this is not the case here. Wiggle's summer sale has a range of cheap running shoes deals on, and not just bin-end stuff, but proper high-shelf products like the Adidas Ultraboost or the Adidas Adizero Tempo 9.

There are over 400 different running shoes to choose from. We still have at least a good month until the autumn weather sets in, so motivate yourself to go out and exercise by buying a pair of the below cheap running shoes.

Today's best cheap running shoes deals

Adidas UltraBoost 19 – Ice mint F16 | Sale price £110 | Was £159.95 | Save £49.95 (31%)

The optimised Boost midsole, combined with the Tuned Torsion Spring technology, makes the latest iteration of Adidas UltraBoost responsive and fast whilst providing excellent energy return. The Pimperknit 360 upper is light, supportive and let's your feet breathe freely. A great running shoe.View Deal

Mizuno Women's Wave Sonic Shoes – Blue | Sale price £55 | Was £100 | Save £45 (45%)

This racing running shoe has a low profile and delivers a direct responsive running experience. The ESS Wave plate under the midfoot is ideal for midfoot strikers. The racing tongue construction ensures that the bridge of your foot won't get chafed by the laces, even on long runs. View Deal

Adidas Adizero Tempo 9 – Shock cyan/White | Sale price £71.95 | Was £119.95 | Save £48 (40%)

Apparently, the webbing of the mesh upper on the Adizero Tempo 9 has been inspired by Japanese origami. Not sure about that but it does provide enhanced support to your forefoot. On top of this, the Adizero Tempo 9 is packed with top running tech, like the Torsion system that stabilises your feet as well as the Continental rubber outsole for improved traction.View Deal

Puma NRGY Neko Knit shoes – Puma Black | Sale price £34 | Was £68 | Save £34 (50%)

Branded urban running shoes won't get much cheaper than this. The breathable upper is comfortable and the snazzy lacing system provides ample amount of support. The Softfoam+ cushioning will deliver a good energy return and the rubber outsole enough traction so you can stop suddenly when a cyclist cuts you off on the pavement.View Deal

Asics Women's Gel-Noosa FF Shoes – Prune/Glacier Sea| Sale price £60 | Was £125 | Save £65 (52%)

The FlyteFoam Midsole technology was developed in the ASICS Institute of Sports Science and offers a lightweight and responsive run. The AHAR outsole has an abrasion resistance about two times higher than our conventional rubber. A real triathlon staple shoe.View Deal

Adidas PureBoost DPR Shoes – Beige/Legend marine| Sale price £71.97 | Was £119.95 | Save £48 (40%)

Another city runner, the PureBoost has a low-profile and – of course – sports Adidas' very own Boost cushioning system. The Fitcounter moulded heel counter provides a natural fit that allows optimal movement of the Achilles. Trust the three stripes, they deliver performance and comfort.View Deal

T3 running gear guides: further reading