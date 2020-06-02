The best OTTY mattress discount codes and deals this June 2020

A good OTTY mattress discount can cut a decent chunk off the price of OTTY's award-winning mattresses. On this page, we're curating the cheapest OTTY mattress deals, so you can sleep easy knowing you haven't overpaid. And you're in luck: OTTY currently has a sale on that gets you up to £535 off mattress bundles, and up to £200 off the OTTY Hybrid mattress.

That's amazing value: we think the OTTY Hybrid mattress – with its 2,000 supportive pocket springs and three layers of cushioning foam – is one of the best mattresses you can buy. It's ridiculously comfortable and supportive, and it's also the only boxed mattress company so far to be awarded with a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award.

The best OTTY mattress deals and discounts Buy the excellent OTTY Hybrid mattress for less Specifications Sizes: Single to Super-King Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: 14cm pocket springs, reflex foam, memory foam Comfort: medium-firm Trial: 100 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £374.99, Double: £599.99, King: £699.99, Super king: £799.99 Reasons to buy + Premium comfort and support + Great price + 100-night trial Reasons to avoid - Possibly too firm for some

How good is the OTTY Hybrid mattress?

We rate the OTTY Hybrid as one of the best mattresses you can buy – you'll find it inside our best mattress guide. It's extremely comfortable, with excellent support and great temperature regulation to stop you becoming too hot at night. However, what really sets it apart is its price, which is lower than that of competing bed in a box mattresses like the Emma mattress, Simba Hybrid Original and Nectar.

The OTTY Hybrid has a moderately firm feel, combining a supportive core of 2,000 pocket springs with a squishy upper layer that sleeps impressively cool in hot weather. If you like medium-firm support, are shopping on a sensible budget and want a mattress with foam that won’t slowly cook you at night, it's a great buy.

How much does an OTTY Hybrid mattress cost?

(Image credit: OTTY)

The OTTY Hybrid has a lower price than comparable hybrid mattresses like the Simba and Casper Hybrid. It costs £379.99 for a single, £549.99 for a double, £649.99 for a king and £749.99 for a super king.

However, OTTY and its stockists frequently run OTTY mattress deals and discounts that make the Hybrid and other OTTY sleep products even more reasonably priced. These run all year-round, particularly over Black Friday and Cyber Monday (more on that below), and after Christmas.

More OTTY mattress sales, deals and discount codes

As mentioned, whatever the time of year, it's likely that OTTY or other leading retailers like Amazon will be running a sale, discount or voucher deal that makes the OTTY Hybrid mattress cheaper. Here are some of the best OTTY mattress deals and discounts online right now.

More OTTY sleep products

If you can’t get enough of OTTY's unique brand of affordable luxury, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a small-but-comfortably-formed range of companion products to go with (or without) the Hybrid mattress, including some superb memory foam pillows, and a smart, contemporary bed frame in a range of sizes.

