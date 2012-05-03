Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 pre-orders break day one records

Just hours after entering the realms of reality the newly unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 release has broken pre-order records set by its predecessors

Following its official unveiling yesterday retail giant Amazon has revealed that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 release has eclipsed the day one pre-order figures set by its predecessor.



Shifting more advanced copies in its opening 24 hours on sale that the 2010 release original Call of Duty: Black Ops offering, Black Ops 2 has more than tripled the first day pre-order sales than its predecessor after it was formally unveiled by Activision yesterday.



“Set to be one of the biggest games of the year, it's great to see so much enthusiasm and anticipation for 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II,'” said Graham Chambers, video games manager at Amazon.co.uk Ltd. ''Bolder and better than before and with everything from a futuristic storyline through to single player mode, Zombies and multiplayer, Black Ops II promises something Call of Duty fans have never seen before.''



Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Release Date



In keeping with COD tradition, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 will be officially released later this year with a November 13th arrival pencilled in.



Set to transport gamers into the near future with much of the action set in an warfare machine riddled year 2025, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is available for pre-order now with Amazon offering a price guarantee ensuring customers that if it drops the title below its current £42.90 billing they will only pay the lowest price offered.



