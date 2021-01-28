Brilliant Plusnet broadband deal delivers FAST internet for just £24.99 per month

If you're fortunate enough to be coming to the end of your broadband contract or are currently without one, then Plusnet has unleashed an absolutely brilliant new broadband deal that is absolutely worth checking out.

The deal is on Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre Extra broadband package, which has been reduced down to just £24.99 per month and has nothing to pay upfront. This package delivers a strong 66Mb average download speed and includes line rental as well.

What makes this deal even better, too, is that it comes with a £60 Plusnet reward card.

Plusnet is one of the UK's very finest broadband suppliers, with it winning the uSwitch Best Provider of Customer Service award recently, and it frequently winning awards for its broadband packages. That is why we find it so easy to recommend this Plusnet broadband deal – it combines a strong offering, affordable price, and great customer service.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra | 18 months | 66Mb average download speed | £0.00 setup cost | £24.99 p/m | Free £60 Plusnet reward card

