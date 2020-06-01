The best Sony A7 II deals for June 2020

The third-generation Sony A7 might be the latest and greatest, but there’s no harm in delving into the back catalogue and opting for the A7 II instead - and you could save yourself a fortune in the process.

Just like the newest incarnation, the Sony A7 II is a mirrorless full-frame digital camera with support for interchangeable E-mount lenses.

It features a 24.3-megapixel, 35mm Exmor CMOS sensor with Full HD video recording capabilities, five-axis image stabilisation (a world-first for a full-frame camera when it launched), and connectivity options including NFC and Wi-Fi for hooking up to your smartphone or tablet.

The camera can shoot at a rate of up to five images per second, and has an autofocus system with 117 phase detection, 25 contrast detection and smile detection to help with portraits; the ISO range is between 50 and 25,600.

Shutter speed can be set to between 1/8000 to 30 seconds for still images, and 1/8000 to 1/4 for video recording. When shooting video a clean feed can be sent to an external monitor using the camera's HDMI port.

Image processing is handled by Sony’s Bionz X processor, and photos can be saved using a 14-bit uncompressed RAW format. Images are saved to a single SDHC (and UHS-I compliant) memory card slot.

The rear of the Sony A7 II houses a three-inch tilting LCD display for image framing, reviewing and navigating the camera’s operating system.

Battery life is up to a claimed 350 shots per charge.

