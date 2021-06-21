Best networking gear to buy on Amazon Prime Day: supercharge your Wi-Fi with these deals

Upgrading your home network, or getting a boost to those rooms where Wi-Fi doesn’t quite reach might not be the most exciting thing you’ll do on Prime Day. But when prices are low, there are two things to do. Check out our Prime Day deals and invest some money in networking hardware.

If you’re still using the router your ISP sent you, that’s the first thing you should consider upgrading. In fact, before you spend loads of money on a mesh network, you should really try and upgrade your router because you may find its increased power will splat any Wi-Fi problems you’re having.

If you’ve got a good router that you don’t want to update, there are a couple of options. First of all, yes, a mesh network may well help you out. It can be worth switching off your router’s built-in Wi-Fi as having extra wireless signals can slow everything down as they compete with each other. You could also look into using Powerline Ethernet too, which sends signals over the mains system in your house. It’s a good solution for many, and speeds have improved a lot in recent years.

Best cheap routers on Prime Day

Here are some of the best deals we've found on new routers. These can connect to your existing hardware and provide a much improved set of features. Fewer crashes, better wireless strength and support for new technology like Wi-Fi 6 and wireless steering, to get that signal to where you need it.

Linksys MR7350 WiFi 6 Router | Was £99.99 | Now £69.99 | Save £30

This little router promises to send speeds almost as good as wired Ethernet through the air. It won't manage it all the time, but it's fast enough to support a decent amount of devices. It has good parental controls and will easily handle 4K video streaming. Wi-Fi 6 support means much better signal control, great for homes with a lot of tech. View Deal

ASUS RT-AC86U Wi-Fi AC2900 | Was £159.99 | Now £119.99 | Save £40

If you need a bit more speed than the Linksys above, step up to the Asus RT-AC86U. It'll offer wireless speeds nearly three times better and support more users at the same time. Asus has a good reputation for its routers and this is packed with great features. It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6 though, which is a bit of a shame. View Deal

Best cheap mesh networking on Prime Day

If you're keen on building a home mesh network, these are the devices to pick. Place them around your home, with the help of their included app, and you'll get rid of those Wi-Fi blackspots.

TP-Link Deco E4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System | Was £149.99 | Now £81.99 | Save £68

The TP-Link Deco E4 provides three Wi-Fi repeaters that will allow you to expand your wireless coverage. They can spread over of 1000Mbps of speed around and can cover a 4,000 sq ft, roughly a four bedroom house. Easy to set up, and then just leave them to get on with their work! View Deal

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi system | Was £219 | Now £164 | Save £55

You might recognise the Amazon eero as T3's Platinum award winner. That should tell you that we really love this system, and have fully-tested it to ensure it's capable of doing the job. It's sensibly-priced and has Amazon's usual simple-to-use attitude to getting your Wi-Fi all over the house.



Best powerline adaptors on Prime Day

Powerline is by far the simplest way to get internet access anywhere in your home. Connect one end to the router and the other to your PC and the internet will magically appear. Expect it's not magic, it's physics and simply sends data over your existing home power cables. A great option for people who don't want to mess about with other types of networking.

TP-Link TL-WPA4220T | Was £74.99 | Now £53.50 | Save £21.49

If you've never used Powerline before it can seem a bit baffling. All you need to do is plug in one of these adaptors near your router, and connect it up. Place another of the adaptors in a room you'd like to wire and connect your games console or PC to the second powerline adaptor. It's that easy, and works well in most homes.

Devolo Magic 2-2400 LAN Triple Starter Kit | Was £139.99 | Now £99.98 | Save £40.01

Offering speeds as fast as they can reasonably squeeze down power cables the Devolo Magic 2-2400 will allow you to do pretty much anything on your home network with speeds as high as 2,400 Mbps. Each adaptor has three Ethernet ports and the pack comes with a special connection adaptor to make everything easier.

There are more deals at these retailers too

Prime Day might belong to Amazon, but that hasn't stopped other retailers from jumping onboard. There are considerable discounts at the stores listed below, so make sure you check them out to see what's on offer.