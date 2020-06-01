The best Huawei Watch GT deals for June 2020

When it comes to smartwatches, your mind may jump to brands like Apple or Garmin, but Huawei is one brand whose smartwatches we've seen give the big names a run for their money.

Huawei first entered the smartwatch ring last year with the Huawei Watch GT, and in September last year, it released its most impressive smartwatch yet, the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Whilst the GT is more powerful than its predecessor, if you're looking for a new smartwatch at the best price, the original model could be your chance to score a top-rated Huawei smartwatch for less.

The Huawei Watch GT's most impressive feature is its battery. If you're not using the GPS or heart rate monitor you won't need to charge your watch for a whopping 30 days, however most smartwatch-users will undoubtedly want these features, in which case you can still expect your watch to last for two weeks on one charge.

It's durable, with a stainless steel shell and DLC coating, and looks just like a classic wristwatch, making it arguably a more stylish choice than the Apple Watch.

With real-time heart rate reporting, clever fitness coaching and intelligent sleep stats, the Huawei Watch GT is definitely a worthy contender to be your new smartwatch.

Check out the best Huawei Watch GT deals below:

