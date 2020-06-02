The best Emma mattress discounts, sales and deals in June 2020: get 40% off today!

At time of writing, Emma mattress is nearing a milestone: 1M mattress sales. To mark the occasion in style, it's offering some big Emma mattress deals in both the UK and US. In the UK, you can get 40% off your whole basket (and you'll be entered into a draw to get all the money back on your order, too).

To get this top offer, all you need to do is add Emma mattress discount code MILLION60 at checkout. Don't miss out through, this sale ends 14 June. In the US, there's 30% off sitewide with the code MILLION.

We were very impressed with the Hybrid when we tested it. It scored a solid four stars in our Emma Hybrid review; we found it incredibly comfortable, supportive and cosy, and would recommend it especially to restless sleepers.

However, if you're in the US where the deal isn't specific, you'll also want to consider the Emma Original. This is our absolute favourite mattress right now. Three layers of superbly comfortable memory foam, a machine-washable cover, and a great value price point helped push it to the top of our best mattress list (read our full Emma mattress review for more details).

As always, if you're stumping up for a quality mattress, we'd advise you to pick up Emma's mattress protector at the same time, to protect your investment and keep your mattress box-fresh for longer.

The superb medium-firm Emma Original is the highest scoring mattresses we've ever tested. It's outrageously comfortable, extremely supportive, and because there's usually an Emma mattress discount running, it's generally much cheaper than the competition too.

Plus, don't forget: the Emma Original comes with a long trial period. In the US this is 100 nights, while in UK it has been doubled to 200 nights in response to the current pandemic. If you don't absolutely love it within that time, you'll get a full refund and Emma will collect the mattress for free. That means you can test it properly from the comfort of your own home, and be sure you've chosen the right mattress for you.

We spend a lot of time digging out the cheapest mattress deals for Emma, so read on for more of today's best prices, and details of any Emma mattress discount codes you need to claim them.

The best Emma mattress deals in 2020 The award-winning mattress is the best you can buy Specifications Sizes: Single, Small double, Double, King, Super king (plus EU and US sizes) Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: Memory foam Comfort: Medium firm Trial: 100 days Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £429, Small double: £599, Double: £649, King size: £699, Super king: £799 Reasons to buy + Exceptionally comfortable and loads of awards + Handles for rotating + Removable and machine washable cover Reasons to avoid - Expensive without a deal

How good is the Emma mattress? What's the deal?

The Emma Original mattress is an outstanding bed in a box. Part of a new wave of vacuumed-packed mattresses that you buy online, the Emma Original arrives at your door rolled up in a small, conveniently sized box, and springs to life once opened.

It's an entirely foam-based model. The top layer consists of 4cm of breathable Airgocell foam, which combines with a second layer of pressure-relieving visco-elastic memory foam to keep you comfortable however you sleep and no matter how much you move around in the night. Beneath these is a thick bottom layer of HRX material that's designed to provide exceptional support, especially for your lower back. The whole package is enclosed in a humidity-regulating top cover that keeps you cool and allows the mattress to breathe.

Emma mattress price: how much does it cost?

Emma mattresses tend to be priced comfortably in the middle of the mid-range mattress price range: they're neither suspiciously cheap, nor outrageously expensive. A single-sized Emma Original mattress costs £429, a small double is £599 and a double is £649, while a king size will set you back £699, and a super king size, £799.

Remember, though, that you don't need to pay full price – there are always great Emma mattress deals to be found on this page. And with Emma mattress Winter sales currently on, there's never been a better time to buy a cheap Emma mattress.

More Emma mattress discounts and deals

UK: Refer a friend and get £50

US: Refer a friend and get $50

Even if you don't need a mattress right now, you probably have a friend who does. If you refer them, you can both do nicely: they'll get a voucher for £50/$50 off, and if they decide to keep their Emma mattress after 100 days you'll get £50/£50 for yourself.View Deal

Emma mattress Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020: our predictions

If the best Emma Black Friday deals in 2020 are anything like those we saw in 2019, we're likely to see some impressive discounts when Black Friday 2020 kicks off on 27 November. The most recent Emma Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals cut a phenomenal 40% off the price of everything at the Emma website – the Emma Original mattress, pillows and mattress protector.

However, we also launched an exclusive Emma Black Friday deal: with our special Emma mattress discount code, you could save a whopping 41% off everything on the Emma site. At the time, it was the biggest Emma mattress discount ever.

Compare this to 2018, when we saw up to 30% knocked off the price. If this trend continues, we would expect the best Emma Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2020 to be over 40%.

But the good news is you don't have to wait to save money: there will be plenty of other sales happening throughout 2020...

When else can I bag an Emma mattress discount?

There are often Emma mattress discounts to be found: Winter sales are a good time to find a deal. Over Easter, June and on Amazon Prime Day in July 2019 we saw the price drop by 35%. And we teamed up with Emma in August and early September to offer the (then) biggest price cut ever: 36% off. In short: there's usually an Emma mattress deal to be found.